Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff, Tripti Dimri and more attend

A movie screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was directed by Karan Johar, was held on Thursday night in Mumbai and featured prominent members of the industry.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The celebrities checked into the location without stopping for a picture op, in contrast to the last screening. Among the celebrities who watched the movie on Thursday night were Kajol, Tamannaah, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kajol wouldn't have missed her best friend Karan Johar's movie for whatever. Together, they have appeared in films like 'My Name Is Khan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', to name a few.

Tiger Shroff was at the movie premiere, too and he got papped before he could attend the screening on time.

The 'Kaavaalaa' actress arrived at the screening with a big smile on her face, ever excited about screenings.

Aditya Roy Kapoor, who has also worked with the director before, was present at the screening to add some fun to the event.

Gunnet Monga too attended the screening and graced the screening event with her presence and genteel aura.

Disha Patani, who will also feature in 'Yodha' attended the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Mouni Roy, who was a part of, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva from Dharma Productions, came to attend the screening.

Varun Dhawan, who entered Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' also attended the screening.