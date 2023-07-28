Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff, Tripti Dimri and more attend

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    A movie screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was directed by Karan Johar, was held on Thursday night in Mumbai and featured prominent members of the industry.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The celebrities checked into the location without stopping for a picture op, in contrast to the last screening. Among the celebrities who watched the movie on Thursday night were Kajol, Tamannaah, Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kajol wouldn't have missed her best friend Karan Johar's movie for whatever. Together, they have appeared in films like 'My Name Is Khan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', to name a few.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     Tiger Shroff was at the movie premiere, too and he got papped before he could attend the screening on time.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The 'Kaavaalaa' actress arrived at the screening with a big smile on her face, ever excited about screenings. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Aditya Roy Kapoor, who has also worked with the director before, was present at the screening to add some fun to the event.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Gunnet Monga too attended the screening and graced the screening event with her presence and genteel aura.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Disha Patani, who will also feature in 'Yodha' attended the screening of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mouni Roy, who was a part of,  Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva from Dharma Productions, came to attend the screening. 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     Varun Dhawan, who entered Bollywood with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' also attended the screening. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets RBA

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

    BRO LEAKED: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmywap and other pirated websites RBA

    BRO LEAKED: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, Filmywap and other pirated websites

    Dhanush turns 40: Here are 9 interesting facts about the Tamil superstar RBA

    Dhanush turns 40: Here are 9 interesting facts about the Tamil superstar

    DD Returns movie review: Is Santhanam's latest film HOT or FLOP? To know read THIS RBA

    DD Returns movie review: Is Santhanam's latest film HOT or FLOP? To know read THIS

    BROTheAvatar Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Telugu film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    'BRO The Avatar' Review: Is Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Telugu film worth watching? Read THIS

    Recent Stories

    Diving into fitness: Why swimming should be in your fitness schedule LMA

    Diving into fitness: Why swimming should be in your fitness schedule

    At G20 climate meet, PM Modi sets ambitious net zero target; showcases India's green initiatives AJR

    At G20 climate meet, PM Modi sets ambitious net zero target; showcases India's green initiatives

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets RBA

    Oops Moment! Urvashi Rautela gets trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan CM of Andhra Pradesh; read funny tweets

    Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon LMA

    Effective ways to remove musty smell from your clothes in monsoon

    Stapled Visa Row: India withdraws from World University Games in China

    Stapled Visa Row: India withdraws from World University Games in China

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon