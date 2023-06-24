Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Know how much Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh charged For Karan Johar's film

How much did Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt charge for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? People are anticipating the movie to please them because the trailer had the signature KJo flick mood and was successful.



After seven years, Karan Johar is back in the director's chair. His most recent movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, features a recently published trailer, and the crowd has responded well. The fact that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be reuniting for their second movie has garnered a lot of positive attention.

People are anticipating it to perform well because of how well the trailer, which appeared to be a normal KJo movie, has been performing. In addition to Ranveer and Alia, the movie has important parts for Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is scheduled to premiere on July 28.



Ranveer Singh: In the movie, Ranveer Singh plays the part of Rocky. The actor reportedly demanded Rs 25 crore to appear in the movie. The endeavour is very significant to the 83-year-old actor because his most recent movies didn't go well, and his acting was severely questioned.

Alia Bhatt: She is starring as Rani, the movie's main character. In the teaser, the actor was stunning in a saree, and her admirers were in awe of her beauty. The actress reportedly demanded a fee of Rs 10 crore for playing the project's lead heroine.



Dharmendra: With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, renowned superstar Dharmendra is returning to the big screen. According to the teaser, he will have a significant part in the movie. According to reports, the actor demanded Rs 1 crore for the movie. His supporters can't wait to see him on film.



Shabana Azmi: The film's teaser also included veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Fans were treated to a visual treat with her appearance, and it has been discovered that the actress charged close to Rs 1 crore for the movie.



Jaya Bachchan: Per rumours, Jaya Bachchan also returns to the big screen after a protracted absence. The actress reportedly received Rs 1 crore in payment to appear in Karan Johar's movie.