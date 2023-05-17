Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ritu Parna Sen (Rii) BOLD photos: Bengali actress flaunts cleavage, curves on Instagram

    First Published May 17, 2023, 8:49 PM IST

    The Cosmic Sex (2013) actress has been setting the temperatures high by bombing sexy photos of her showing off her assets on her social media handle. Have a look at her top 7 most delectable pictures.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is known for making headlines for her bold and sexy looks. Once again, she has proved her mettle and has not failed to impress us with her sensational looks on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rii shows off her scintillating cleavage in this deep-cut blue tank top that she combines with pink lipstick and minimal eyeliner.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress dons this bobby printed dress, showing off her long cleavage. She completes the sexy look with an oversized pair of shades.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this bath robe, Rii shows off her delectable cleavage and looks into the camera with a seductive look.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Taking the top angle, the actress pouts at the phone camera, giving a sneak peek into her sexy assets.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Curly hair and a perfect LBD. That's it. The actress slays in this photo, where she flaunts her curves like never before.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This is yet another classic picture, where the actress pouts for the camera, flaunting her long and sexy cleavage.

