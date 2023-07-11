Rihanna HOT-BOLD photoshoot: Singer flaunts her baby bump in latest Instagram post for 'Savage x Fenty'

Rihanna shared a series of breathtaking new photographs of herself in matching lingerie, and people compliment her on how beautiful she appears while pregnant.

Rihanna understands how to flaunt a baby belly, as seen by her two pregnancies. The singer shared breathtaking new photos to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, and the Internet can't get enough of her stunning appearance.



The 35-year-old has been outspoken about enjoying every element of her pregnancy while not allowing it to impact how she looks or operates.

The fashionista shared a series of breathtaking new Instagram photos in which she can be seen wearing similar red lingerie.

Rihanna stood in front of a fabric collection rack while wearing the new Savage x Fenty ensemble. She showed off her baby bulge by striking various positions for the camera.



"new fav's... sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com," she wrote in the caption of the images. The sheer x demi spacer bra and the sheer x thong underwear set is available in three colors: red pink, terracotta pink, and black caviar, on her website. Rihanna wore pink heels, a bracelet, and a simple necklace to accessorize her lingerie look in the images.



"I always like to bring a fresh take to lingerie in a way that feels authentic to Savage X Fenty, and Sheer X is the next phase of that. It's all about balance with this collection—supportive and sexy," she says on the site.

Meanwhile, netizens commented and let her know that she looks good in that pregnancy glow. "That bawdy [x3 fire emojis]," one user wrote. Another wrote, "I see why you keep getting pregnant [weary face emoji] [heart eyes emoji]."



Rihanna is pregnant with her and partner ASAP Rocky's second child after giving birth to their son RZA Athelston Mayers last year. During her first pregnancy, she told People, "When you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.

You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b*tch."