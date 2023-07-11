Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna HOT-BOLD photoshoot: Singer flaunts her baby bump in latest Instagram post for 'Savage x Fenty'

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Rihanna shared a series of breathtaking new photographs of herself in matching lingerie, and people compliment her on how beautiful she appears while pregnant.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rihanna understands how to flaunt a baby belly, as seen by her two pregnancies. The singer shared breathtaking new photos to promote her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection, and the Internet can't get enough of her stunning appearance.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Continue reading to learn more about the photographs uploaded by the We Found Love singer and how netizens are reacting to them.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 35-year-old has been outspoken about enjoying every element of her pregnancy while not allowing it to impact how she looks or operates.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The fashionista shared a series of breathtaking new Instagram photos in which she can be seen wearing similar red lingerie.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rihanna stood in front of a fabric collection rack while wearing the new Savage x Fenty ensemble. She showed off her baby bulge by striking various positions for the camera.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "new fav's... sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com," she wrote in the caption of the images. The sheer x demi spacer bra and the sheer x thong underwear set is available in three colors: red pink, terracotta pink, and black caviar, on her website. Rihanna wore pink heels, a bracelet, and a simple necklace to accessorize her lingerie look in the images.
     

    article_image7

    "I always like to bring a fresh take to lingerie in a way that feels authentic to Savage X Fenty, and Sheer X is the next phase of that. It's all about balance with this collection—supportive and sexy," she says on the site.

    article_image8

    Meanwhile, netizens commented and let her know that she looks good in that pregnancy glow. "That bawdy [x3 fire emojis]," one user wrote. Another wrote, "I see why you keep getting pregnant [weary face emoji] [heart eyes emoji]."
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rihanna is pregnant with her and partner ASAP Rocky's second child after giving birth to their son RZA Athelston Mayers last year. During her first pregnancy, she told People, "When you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b*tch."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally ADC

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally

    Rashmika Mandanna's fan rude to her, snatches away phone from her hand; Watch video MSW

    Rashmika Mandanna's fan rude to her, snatches away phone from her hand; Watch video

    Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu RBA

    'Vijay Sethupathi Fan Club' distributes tomatoes to all homemakers in Alandur, Tamil Nadu

    Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star ATG

    Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star

    Recent Stories

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures vma

    Kim Kardashian Glam Photos: Reality TV icon flaunts luscious curves in white monokini; see sizzling pictures

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G Which has better camera performance gcw

    Realme 11 Pro+ vs OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Which has better camera performance?

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz hopes to win championship this year after win over Berrettini

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon