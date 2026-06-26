During her recent appearance at Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's chat show Double Date, Rhea Chakraborty opened up about the hardships she experienced after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her time in jail and the NCB probe, along with her brother Showik. Keep reading!

Rhea Chakraborty put forward her candid side as she appeared at the chat show Double Date with her brother Showik also featuring Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The actress opened up about the hardships she faced post the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. What followed next was a nightmare for her and her family. She served jail time In Tihar, was under NCB interrogation for an alleged drug probe and her brother too was behind the bars.

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Let us tell you that after the CBI took over the actor's death investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea and Showik, alleging that they had supplied marijuana to Sushant. However, the case was later transferred back to the CBI. Continuing the investigation, in March last year, the agency filed a closure report, giving Rhea a clean chit in the case.

Rhea On Facing The Most Difficult Time

The actress spoke about taking a fresh start and naming her second inning Chapter 2 - their brand. After being released from jail, Rhea revealed that she had no acting offers, while Showik was also struggled with work. The siblings then decided to build a brand that would inspire others and they named it Chapter 2. However, this was not the name Rhea was keen on. She revealed that she wanted to name her brand Chudail Ka Badla.

Rhea On Naming Her Brand

Rhea revealed, “I was very keen on naming the brand Chudail Ka Badla (The Witch's Revenge). I was completely sure about it and even imagined creating cool T-shirts and merchandise. Everyone told me not to be so negative, but I kept saying, ‘It’s not negative, it’s funny'. Then I wanted to call the brand Black Sheep, and I even got bracelets made with Black Sheep written on them because that’s how we felt at the time. We felt like the black sheep of society.”

On The Work Front

Rhea was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre. The film failed miserably at the box office. She is now set to make her acting comeback with Netflix's series Family Business. The show also stars Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dhruv Sehgal, Neha Dhupia, Raima Sen, Akash Khurana, Apara Mehta, Nandish Sandhu, Anant Nag, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Tina Desai, Kanwaljit Singh, Madhoo and Inayat Sood.