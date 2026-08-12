Former India captain Rohit Sharma is set to make his television debut with The Rohit Sharma Show on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV this September, amidst growing speculation about his ODI retirement. This move follows his retirements from T20Is and Test cricket, adding a new dimension to his public persona.

Rohit Sharma, former India captain, will make his television debut this September. The Rohit Sharma Show hits Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. This move comes as speculation over his One Day International (ODI) cricket future continues to swirl. The 39-year-old steps into a fresh role—small screen host and presenter.

In June 2024, Sharma quit T20 Internationals. He then retired from Test cricket in May 2025. But his ODI future? That remains a burning question, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup looming. Fans and pundits discuss it constantly.

Sharma's Show Takes Center Stage

"The Biggest Entertainment Debut" - that's how Sony Entertainment Television bills Rohit Sharma's foray into showbiz. They describe the program as a reality show. While Sony keeps full format details under wraps, promotional teasers hint at a unique style, using Sharma's viral "garden" dialogue. Promos released in May 2026 show fans playfully urging Sharma to repeat his famous on-field instruction: "Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega" (No one will roam around in the garden).

Naturally, the announcement's timing fuelled fresh speculation about Sharma's international cricketing career. But don't jump to conclusions. Reports suggest people view the show as a career expansion, not a signal for upcoming ODI retirement. Neither Sharma nor the BCCI has officially linked it to any exit plans.

Cricketers Who Conquered the Small Screen

MS Dhoni: Produced various regional and sports-themed content, maintaining massive television and digital engagement.

Sourav Ganguly: Transitioned into a household television host with Dadagiri Unlimited on Bengali television, alongside his stint hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati variants.

Harbhajan Singh: Judged and appeared in several comedy and reality television dance shows like Roadies and Mazaak Mazaak Mein.

Virender Sehwag: Brought his iconic analysis and humorous presence as a cricket expert and reality show judge on comedy platforms.

Kapil Dev: Dev transitioned from the cricket legends into TV anchors and expert analysts, while occasionally hosting motivational and sports reality segments.