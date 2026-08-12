Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blockbuster film Maa Inti Bangaaram, a Rs 100 crore hit, is set for its Hindi OTT premiere on SonyLIV. While the Telugu version debuted on JioHotstar on July 17, 2026, the specific release date for the Hindi dubbed version is yet to be announced.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blockbuster film Maa Inti Bangaaram, widely hailed as a Rs 100 Crore Hit and having earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide, is officially set for its Hindi OTT premiere on SonyLIV, though the exact streaming date is yet to be announced. This action-drama, a significant milestone for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, had already made its digital debut in Telugu and other South Indian languages on JioHotstar on July 17, 2026, solidifying its multi-platform availability.

The film garnered widespread acclaim and broke records during its theatrical run, becoming the first female-led Telugu movie to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark globally. This monumental achievement comes after a successful theatrical release on June 19, demonstrating its immense popularity and commercial viability right from its cinema debut.

When and Where To Watch Hindi Version?

While the original Telugu version, along with Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubs, began streaming on JioHotstar from July 17, 2026, fans anticipating a Hindi release now have a confirmed platform. SonyLIV announced on social media that Maa Inti Bangaaram would be streaming soon in Hindi, making it accessible to a much broader national audience. This highly anticipated Hindi OTT release marks a crucial step in the film's journey, bringing its celebrated narrative and record-breaking performance to homes across India.

While the original Telugu version, along with Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubs, began streaming on JioHotstar from July 17, 2026, fans anticipating a Hindi release now have a confirmed platform. SonyLIV announced on social media that Maa Inti Bangaaram would be streaming soon in Hindi, making it accessible to a much broader national audience. This highly anticipated Hindi OTT release marks a crucial step in the film's journey, bringing its celebrated narrative and record-breaking performance to homes across India.

The OTT platform's announcement used the tagline, “Sanskaar wohi, Action wohi, Bangaaram wohi. Bas ab apne ghar, apni bhasha mein! (Same manners, same action, same bangaram. Now in your home, in your language!).” This e

Rs 100 Crore Box Office Success and Critical Acclaim

Directed by Nandini Reddy and created by Raj Nidimoru, Maa Inti Bangaaram surprised many with its impressive box office performance. The film was quickly referred to by industry analysts and media as a Rs 100 Crore Hit due to its phenomenal theatrical run. It achieved a worldwide box office collection of a staggering Rs 100.96 crore, securing a hit verdict and making history as the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film ever.