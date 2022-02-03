  • Facebook
    Revealed! Why Rannvijay Singha bid adieu to Roadies after 17 years

    First Published Feb 3, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    After 17 long years of hosting Roadies, Rannvijay Singha has decided to quits, and Sonu Sood will be filling his shoes. Here's what Singha has to say

    Actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha, who has been associated with Roadies for 18 years, will not be seen in the upcoming season of the adventure-based reality show. Yes, the news is correct social media users call it an 'end of era' as his long association will come to an end.
     

    Rannvijay was last seen hosting the reality show Shark Tank India, which will not be seen next season. A source close to the actor reveals the real reason. It is said that a new production house will be piloting the upcoming 19 season. And Singha was not delighted with the production house's ways; hence they had to part ways.
     

    Rannvijay also confirmed that the channel has been a critical pillar of my journey and that I’ll be doing exciting work with them. On this season of Roadies, things didn’t work out from both sides. Rannvijay's dates were not matching, and it was sad, he shares. Explaining that there were no issues with the production house, Singha says, “I’ve been working with the channel for 18 years. I’ve done various shows with the network. Production house aur mera koi taal mel hai nahi,” he counts.
     

    Reports suggest that Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will be stepping into Singha’s shoes. The makers have dropped the concept of gang leaders. It means Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others might also quit the show.
     

    Rannvijay started his career from Roadies as a contestant who then won the show's first season. Later, he became the show's host and then doubled up as a judge. Rannvijay has also hosted MTV Stuntmania, MTV Force India The Fast and The Gorgeous, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Scooty Pep Diva, and MTV Troll Police. The upcoming season will be shot in South Africa and go on floors from February 14.

