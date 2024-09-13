Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan visits 'Jawan' co-star Deepika Padukone in hospital to meet her new-born daughter - WATCH

    On the night of September 12, Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai’s HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to see Deepika Padukone and her newborn daughter. Deepika, who gave birth on September 8, 2024, to her first child with Ranveer Singh, received warm congratulations

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 1:18 PM IST

    On the night of September 12, Shah Rukh Khan made a notable visit to Mumbai’s HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Arriving in his white Rolls Royce, he went to see his “Jawan” co-star, Deepika Padukone, who had recently welcomed her first child with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Deepika gave birth to a baby girl on September 8, 2024, an occasion celebrated widely by fans and industry insiders.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    A video showing Shah Rukh Khan's arrival at the hospital generated significant buzz on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the newborn. His visit was part of a broader trend of prominent figures offering their congratulations to the new parents. Mukesh Ambani was among the early visitors, conveying his best wishes and blessings to the family.

    ALSO READ: Friday the 13th: Did not watch 'Stree 2' yet? Don't miss special offer to watch the horror-comedy film

    Deepika and Ranveer’s announcement about their baby girl on Instagram received a flood of congratulatory messages from Bollywood celebrities. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Sara Ali Khan all shared their heartfelt wishes online. Kareena Kapoor also joined in, expressing her good wishes for the couple and their daughter.

    Deepika Padukone is anticipated to take a short break from her professional schedule following the birth. She plans to be on maternity leave until March 2025, after which she will resume work on the sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD,” which will feature Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.

    Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is preparing for his upcoming roles in “Singham Again” and “Don 3,” with Kiara Advani also set to star in the latter. As the couple embraces parenthood, they continue to receive warm support and congratulations from their colleagues and fans.

