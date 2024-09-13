Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Buckingham Murders' REVIEW: Is the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer film worth your time?

    The Buckingham Murders is a slow-burn police procedural starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and has a two-hour showcase of the actress' talent as a performer.

    'The Buckingham Murders' REVIEW: Is the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer film worth your time? RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    For a long time in Indian cinema, a mother's grief was portrayed as one-dimensional. She was the crying, inconsolable woman draped in white. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jasmeet Bhamra in The Buckingham Murders uses her grief at the loss of her son as a weapon rather than an impediment. After her son is killed in a shooting, detective Jasmeet Bhamra relocates to Buckinghamshire and is assigned a case that gnaws at her wounds. A young Sikh boy is murdered, and the main suspect is a Muslim boy with a drug addiction. But what's a murder mystery without a traditional bait to nibble on?

    Sleepy communities make for excellent murder mysteries. The tawny bungalows nestled among the tall trees serve as a playground for the community's most daring residents. However, as Jasmeet works to bring the child to justice, the town's façade gradually fractures, revealing the horrors of communal violence, bigotry, and homophobia. While the film isn't a 'thrill-a-minute' mystery, Hansal Mehta's lens effectively depicts the emotions that drive criminal behavior. However, this examination of immigrants' emotions frequently overshadows the greater plot, making the murder investigation appear half-baked at times.

    The Buckingham Murders

    The Buckingham Murders is a slow-burn police procedural starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. It's a two-hour showcase of Kareena's talent as a performer. Mehta draws the best out of her. The actress, who once proclaimed herself 'the most commercial heroine', amazes with her unglamorous, subtle articulation of unresolved pain and devastation. Her quiet sadness and small acts of disobedience become the film's driving force. A scenario in which she recognizes her sadness from her father's perspective is quite moving. Kareena Kapoor will challenge you to take your eyes off her on-screen, and you will rightfully lose.

    Performances

    The film's supporting cast performs admirably alongside Kapoor. Ranveer Brar delivers an excellent performance as Daljeet Kohli, a guy who has lost his mother, kid, and business. He delivers an amazing performance that seamlessly integrates his character's various facets. Ash Tandon as 'Hardy' Patel and Kapil Redekar as Saquib Chowdhary do their roles with ease. At its heart, The Buckingham Murders is a story about mothers and sons. As a result, Prabhleen Sandhu as the 'unassuming' Preeti Kohli deserves special recognition for her portrayal.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know ATG

    Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know

    VeerZaara Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1 ATG

    VeerZaara: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1

    Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES] ATG

    'Prettiest lil thing....', Cardi B welcomes baby girl a month after divorce; check first pics [PICTURES]

    Devara Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report RBA

    Devara: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film gets U/A certificate from CBFC; read report

    Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this RBA

    Kondal REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Antony Varghese Pepe's Onam release worth your time? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know ATG

    Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-396 September 06 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-397 September 13 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    UK court finds Pakistan man guilty of killing Tamil restaurant manager for contract fee shk

    UK court finds Pakistan man guilty of killing Tamil restaurant manager for contract fee of £2,000

    VeerZaara Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1 ATG

    VeerZaara: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1

    Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Tokyo SHOCKER! Pakistani man arrested for molesting, groping high school girl in train, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon