Imran Khan to star in Aamir Khan backed rom-com; set to make his comeback? Here's what we know

Imran Khan is making a long-awaited return to acting with a romantic comedy backed by Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by Danish Aslam, the film marks Imran's first project in years and will be streamed on an OTT platform. Filming has already begun in Goa

Imran Khan, who has been absent from the silver screen for several years, is reportedly set to make a comeback. According to recent reports, the actor is set to star in a romantic comedy, which will be backed by his uncle, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. While not much has been disclosed about the project, it is expected to stream on an OTT platform, as reported by Peeping Moon.

Peeping Moon further revealed that the untitled rom-com will be directed by Danish Aslam, who previously worked with Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone in the 2010 film Break Ke Baad. Aamir Khan, once again instrumental in Imran’s return, previously collaborated with him in the 2011 black comedy Delhi Belly, which garnered critical acclaim.

Imran Khan had earlier confirmed his comeback project. He is set to play the character of Happy Patel in a lively comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Described as a laughter-filled venture, the film combines familiar elements with a fresh setting, reminiscent of Imran's earlier works. Sources suggest that filming for the movie has already begun in Goa.

An industry insider stated that Imran finalized his return to acting about eight months after hinting at a comeback last year. The actor will portray the lead role in Happy Patel, a quirky comedy under Aamir Khan Productions. The film is said to be a laugh-riot, set in a world that mirrors Imran’s previous filmography but with a unique twist. The source also confirmed that the shoot is currently underway in Goa.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is reportedly in advanced discussions with South Indian director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a pan-India film. Although neither the actor nor the director has confirmed the collaboration, discussions are ongoing between Aamir, Lokesh, and Mythri Movie Makers. If all goes according to plan, an official announcement regarding the film is expected soon.

