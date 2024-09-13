Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Huge storm approaching! Weather Department issues WARNING, bans fishermen from sea

    The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about an approaching storm and has prohibited fishermen from venturing into the sea

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 2:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 2:57 PM IST

    A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

    Humid heat will continue on Friday. However, there may be rainfall in some districts of the West Bengal

    Yellow and orange alerts have been issued by the Meteorological Department on Friday in the state of West Bengal

    Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms

    Heavy rainfall is expected in Kolkata, West Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan

    Wind speeds can reach 55 km per hour. There is a possibility of widespread storms along the coast. Fisherme have been warned

    The Meteorological Department has issued a ban on going to sea on Friday and Saturday. It is cloudy since morning on friday

    Storms and rain are expected not only in South Bengal but also in North Bengal. Apart from this, the humid heat will continue in Kolkata. There will be intermittent sweating and discomfort for several days

    A yellow alert has been issued for rainfall in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur. Huge rainfall is expected

