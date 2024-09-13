Huge storm approaching! Weather Department issues WARNING, bans fishermen from sea

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning about an approaching storm and has prohibited fishermen from venturing into the sea

A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

Humid heat will continue on Friday. However, there may be rainfall in some districts of the West Bengal

A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

Yellow and orange alerts have been issued by the Meteorological Department on Friday in the state of West Bengal

A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Friday. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms

A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

Heavy rainfall is expected in Kolkata, West Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan

A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

Wind speeds can reach 55 km per hour. There is a possibility of widespread storms along the coast. Fisherme have been warned

A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

The Meteorological Department has issued a ban on going to sea on Friday and Saturday. It is cloudy since morning on friday

A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

Storms and rain are expected not only in South Bengal but also in North Bengal. Apart from this, the humid heat will continue in Kolkata. There will be intermittent sweating and discomfort for several days

A huge storm is approaching! The Meteorological Department has issued a warning

A yellow alert has been issued for rainfall in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur. Huge rainfall is expected

Latest Videos