VeerZaara: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta starrer to release today; sells 3250 tickets on Day 1

    Veer Zaara, the iconic 2004 love story directed by Yash Chopra, makes its return to theatres today, September 13. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji, the cross-border romance captured hearts globally and is now set for a re-release across 250 screens in India

    Veer Zaara, the beloved film directed by Yash Chopra, returns to theatres today, September 13. Originally released in 2004, this cross-border love story featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji touched hearts worldwide. The tale of Veer Pratap Singh and Zaara Hayaat Khan became a huge success, becoming the top-grossing Indian film that year. Now, two decades later, audiences can once again experience this emotional journey on the big screen.

    The film is set to re-release across 250 theatres in India, with a single screening per day at each location. Though the re-release has been kept relatively quiet, Yash Raj Films has still seen a strong response in advance ticket sales. According to Pinkvilla, the film sold 3,250 tickets in major multiplex chains like PVR Inox and Cinepolis. In MovieMax, over 300 tickets were sold, surpassing the performance of the week’s new release, The Buckingham Murders. Veer Zaara is predicted to earn between Rs 15-20 lakh on its opening day.

    Notably, this isn’t the first time Yash Raj Films has brought back one of its classic films. Previous re-releases include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, and Mohabbatein. Despite being available on streaming platforms, Veer Zaara continues to attract fans to theatres, proving that cinematic nostalgia has a unique appeal.

    The film also stars well-known actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher, Boman Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

    In addition to Veer Zaara, other films like Tumbbad, Tujhe Meri Kasam starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Padosan, and Bombay To Goa are being re-released this week. Recently, films like Laila Majnu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and Rockstar also enjoyed renewed theatrical runs.

