Pitru Paksha 2024: Know rituals, food and offerings

Shradh Paksha holds special significance in Hinduism. People perform charitable acts and Pind Daan to seek the blessings of their ancestors. They offer food and donations

Offerings for Ancestors

Perform Pind Daan, Shraadh rituals, and offer food to Brahmins during Pitru Paksha

Places for Pind Daan

Visit sacred places like Gaya, Ujjain, Haridwar, and others to perform Pind Daan for ancestors during Pitru Paksha

Feed Cows, Dogs, and Crows

Offer bread and other pure food to cows, dogs, and crows during Shradh Paksha

Things to Avoid

Avoid buying gold, silver, and new clothes during Pitru Paksha

Avoid Tamasic Food

Refrain from consuming meat, fish, alcohol, garlic, onion, and other tamasic foods during Pitru Paksha

Prohibited Activities

The head of the household should not wash their hair, cut their nails, hair, or beard during Pitru Paksha

