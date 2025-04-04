Remembering Bharat Kumar: 7 Manoj Kumar movies to watch now

Read Full Gallery

Remembering Bharat Kumar, Manoj Kumar’s films showcase patriotism, justice, and strong performances. These 7 movies are a must-watch to celebrate his legacy in Indian cinema.



Upkar (1967)

A patriotic drama where Manoj Kumar plays a simple man dedicated to serving his country. The film’s powerful message and iconic song "Maa Tujhe Salaam" became a national anthem.

Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

Manoj Kumar portrays a man torn between Western influence and traditional Indian values, delivering a strong performance about national pride, cultural identity, and the conflict between tradition and modernity.

Shor (1972)

A dramatic portrayal of a man’s fight for justice amidst adversity. Manoj Kumar’s compelling performance in this film, filled with emotional depth, earned the film recognition as a classic.

Patthar Ke Sanam (1967)

A romantic drama directed by Raja Nawathe, this love triangle featuring Manoj Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, and Mumtaz explores the complexities of love, jealousy, and heartbreak with captivating performances.

Poonam Ki Raat (1965)

A thrilling horror film directed by Kishore Sahu, featuring Manoj Kumar alongside Prem Chopra, Nandini, and Rajendra Nath, capturing the eerie atmosphere and suspense of its time.

Sajan (1969)

A romantic thriller starring Manoj Kumar, Asha Parekh, and Shatrughan Sinha, combining elements of light-hearted romance and suspense, drawing inspiration from the play Killed the Count and the film Happy Go Lovely.

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

A social drama addressing poverty and struggle, Manoj Kumar’s character grapples with family responsibilities. Starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Shashi Kapoor, the film highlights societal challenges.

Latest Videos