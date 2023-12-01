Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh to Sumaya Rida, celebs put their best fashion game forward

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    At the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, Ranveer Singh was honored for his contributions to cinema over the years. 

    article_image1

    Baz Luhrman, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Mawenn, Michelle Williams, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrman, Catherine Martin, Diane Kruger, Frieda Pinto, Joel Kinnaman, Paz Vega, Ranveer Singh, and many others attended the gala event.

    article_image2

    Hana Alomair

    Saudi writer, director, and filmmaker Hana Alomair is the Jury member for the Red Sea Film event and she looked stunning in a dark blue gown. 

    article_image3

    Ranveer Singh, Johnny Depp

    Ranveer Singh had a fan moment when he posed with Johnny Depp. The two had all smiles as they twinned in black. 

    article_image4

    Paz Vega

    Spanish actress Paz Vega graced the red carpet in a silver shirt dress. The dress had a rope running across her waist. 

    article_image5

    Freida Pinto

     Indian, British, and American actress Freida Pinto wore a beautiful off-shoulder black gown that had silver linings on it. 

    article_image6

    Sumaya Rida

    Saudi Arabian star Sumaya Rida looked gorgeous in a red high-neck dress. She completed her look with black gloves and a sliver necklace and bracelet. 

    article_image7

    Hande Erçel

    Turkish actress Hande Erçel looked as beautiful as ever in a black and silver outfit. She paired her look with a high ponytail and big earrings. 

