Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh to Sumaya Rida, celebs put their best fashion game forward

At the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, Ranveer Singh was honored for his contributions to cinema over the years.

Baz Luhrman, Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Mawenn, Michelle Williams, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrman, Catherine Martin, Diane Kruger, Frieda Pinto, Joel Kinnaman, Paz Vega, Ranveer Singh, and many others attended the gala event.

Hana Alomair

Saudi writer, director, and filmmaker Hana Alomair is the Jury member for the Red Sea Film event and she looked stunning in a dark blue gown.

Ranveer Singh, Johnny Depp

Ranveer Singh had a fan moment when he posed with Johnny Depp. The two had all smiles as they twinned in black.

Paz Vega

Spanish actress Paz Vega graced the red carpet in a silver shirt dress. The dress had a rope running across her waist.

Freida Pinto

Indian, British, and American actress Freida Pinto wore a beautiful off-shoulder black gown that had silver linings on it.

Sumaya Rida

Saudi Arabian star Sumaya Rida looked gorgeous in a red high-neck dress. She completed her look with black gloves and a sliver necklace and bracelet.

Hande Erçel

Turkish actress Hande Erçel looked as beautiful as ever in a black and silver outfit. She paired her look with a high ponytail and big earrings.