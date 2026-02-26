- Home
Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly married her long-time rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda in a dreamy Udaipur ceremony, sharing joyful wedding photos and confirming their morning muhurtham on February 26.
Image Credit : Insatgram
A Royal 'Raja-Rani' Style Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna shared a long, emotional post along with these beautiful pictures. She revealed that the couple got married in a grand 'Raja-Rani' style, looking every bit like royalty.
Image Credit : actress rashmika mandanna instagram
What Vijay Means to Her
In her post, Rashmika wrote that Vijay taught her what true love is and how to live peacefully. 'He told me every day that it's not wrong to dream big and always encouraged me,' she shared.
Image Credit : actress rashmika mandanna instagram
Trips and Dancing Her Heart Out
She added that Vijay never stopped her from dancing her heart out, without a care in the world. He also showed her that travelling with friends is one of life's best experiences.
Image Credit : actress rashmika mandanna instagram
I Can Write a Book on Him
'I can write a whole book about Vijay Deverakonda,' Rashmika gushed. She gives him full credit for shaping her into the woman she dreamt of becoming. 'I am truly grateful,' she wrote.
Image Credit : actress rashmika mandanna instagram
Words Are Not Enough to Describe Her Feelings
Calling him 'Vijju,' she wrote, 'Words aren't enough to describe my feelings for you! Suddenly, my whole life—my struggles, my joys—has found meaning because you are here to be a big part of it.'
Image Credit : actress rashmika mandanna instagram
Proud to Be His Wife
'I am so, so eager to live my life as your wife,' she continued in her post. 'It is a matter of great pride for me to be called your wife.'
Image Credit : actress rashmika mandanna instagram
Let's Party!
She ended her emotional note on a high, saying, 'Now, the party begins. Come, let's make our life together the most beautiful one!'
