Telugu actor Allu Sirish has officially announced that he will marry his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. The wedding will be intimate, but celebrations in the Allu family are already in full swing
Wedding Date Announced: A Private Ceremony On March 6
Telugu actor Allu Sirish has officially confirmed that he will tie the knot with his longtime partner Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. Sharing the happy news on X, the actor revealed that the ceremony will be a close-knit affair attended only by family members and close friends.
In his heartfelt message, Sirish wrote that he and Nayanika are opting for an intimate wedding, making it clear that they want the day to be meaningful rather than extravagant. While the engagement took place a few months ago in the presence of loved ones, speculation around the wedding date had been circulating until his official confirmation.
Interestingly, Sirish has chosen not to reveal the exact venue of the ceremony, reinforcing his wish to keep the main event away from excessive media attention and public glare.
Pre-Wedding Celebrations At Allu Studios
Though the wedding itself will remain private, the celebrations are far from low-key. The Allu family is hosting a special pre-wedding gathering for members of the Telugu film industry on March 2, 2026. The event will be held at Allu Studios, a venue deeply connected to the family’s cinematic journey.
The festivities have already begun. A few weeks ago, Sirish and Nayanika celebrated their upcoming wedding with a lavish yacht party in Dubai, attended by close friends. After returning to Hyderabad, the couple took part in traditional rituals at home. The ceremonies formally began with the Pasupu function at Sirish’s residence, marking an auspicious start to the wedding celebrations.
Star-Studded Guest List And Family Traditions
Despite the intimate nature of the wedding, it is expected to draw some of the biggest names from the Telugu film fraternity. Stars such as Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej and Pawan Kalyan are expected to be part of the celebrations.
In keeping with Telugu customs, Sirish, along with his parents Allu Aravind and Nirmala, personally invited megastar Chiranjeevi to the wedding. Inviting him first holds deep emotional and cultural significance within the extended family.
The couple, who have reportedly been in a relationship for several years, are now set to begin a new chapter together. While the wedding ceremony may be private, the joy surrounding the occasion is unmistakably grand within the Allu household.
