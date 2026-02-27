Telugu actor Allu Sirish has officially confirmed that he will tie the knot with his longtime partner Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026. Sharing the happy news on X, the actor revealed that the ceremony will be a close-knit affair attended only by family members and close friends.

In his heartfelt message, Sirish wrote that he and Nayanika are opting for an intimate wedding, making it clear that they want the day to be meaningful rather than extravagant. While the engagement took place a few months ago in the presence of loved ones, speculation around the wedding date had been circulating until his official confirmation.

Interestingly, Sirish has chosen not to reveal the exact venue of the ceremony, reinforcing his wish to keep the main event away from excessive media attention and public glare.

