Buzz around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s reported wedding spiked after their Wikipedia pages suddenly listed each other as spouses, sparking speculation before any official confirmation or photos surfaced online from the couple yet.

The nation is eagerly waiting for official wedding photos of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who reportedly tied the knot on Thursday. Amid this excitement, a surprising twist grabbed attention online. Their Wikipedia pages were quickly updated, listing each other as spouses even before the couple released any official confirmation or pictures.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Vijay’s Wikipedia page, the “Spouse” section now reads Rashmika Mandanna with the note “married 2026.” Similarly, Rashmika’s page lists Vijay Deverakonda as her husband with the same year mentioned. The sudden update went viral on social media, leaving fans both thrilled and confused. Many began to wonder if the edit hinted at a confirmed marriage or was simply speculation gaining traction online.

Open Platform Raises Questions

However, there is an important catch. Wikipedia is an open platform, meaning anyone can edit its content. This raises the possibility that the update may have been done by an enthusiastic fan rather than reflecting official information. Since the couple has not yet released wedding photographs or issued a public statement, the authenticity of these edits remains uncertain.

Still, the timing of the update, reportedly right after their private wedding ceremony in Udaipur, has only intensified curiosity. Fans are now eagerly waiting for official visuals to put all rumours to rest and confirm the big news.

Long-Standing Rumours and Rising Stardom

Rumours about Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship have circulated for years, fuelled by their frequent appearances together at vacations and family events. Vijay rose to fame with hits like Arjun Reddy and NOTA, while Rashmika became a sensation after Kirik Party. Today, both are among the most popular stars in South Indian cinema, making every update about their personal lives a nationwide talking point.