Newly married actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to personally invite him to their wedding reception. Photos from the courtesy visit are now widely circulating online
Silver Ganesh Gesture At Amit Shah Meeting
Days after their intimate wedding, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend a personal invitation for their upcoming reception. Photos from the meeting, now circulating widely online, show the couple warmly interacting with the minister at his office.
In the images, Vijay and Rashmika are seen presenting a formal invitation along with a silver idol of Lord Ganesh placed inside an elegant box. The thoughtful gesture symbolised auspicious beginnings and respect for tradition. Rashmika looked radiant in a mustard suit styled with open hair and minimal makeup, while Vijay opted for a refined ivory indo-western ensemble. The couple appeared relaxed and cheerful as they marked yet another milestone after their wedding ceremony.
PM Narendra Modi’s Warm Blessings
Before their meeting with Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a heartfelt letter congratulating the couple. Addressed to Vijay’s parents, the message extended warm wishes to both the Deverakonda and Mandanna families.
In his note, the Prime Minister reflected on the sacred meaning of marriage and the significance of taking seven steps together, symbolising lifelong friendship and partnership. He remarked that while Vijay and Rashmika are familiar with film scripts, this “divinely scripted” chapter of their real lives would outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen. He wished them years filled with shared dreams, mutual respect and enduring love.
A Private Wedding Rooted In Tradition
After keeping their relationship private for over seven years, Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and select friends. The wedding took place at the luxurious ITC Mementos and was conducted according to traditional Telugu Hindu rituals.
Though fans and media gathered outside hoping for a glimpse of the newlyweds, the celebrations were deliberately kept low-key. However, their teams distributed sweet boxes to the paparazzi stationed at the venue, subtly confirming the joyous occasion.
From a traditional ceremony to blessings from the country’s top leaders, Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding celebrations have blended intimacy, cultural values and star power in equal measure.
