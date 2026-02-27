Days after their intimate wedding, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to extend a personal invitation for their upcoming reception. Photos from the meeting, now circulating widely online, show the couple warmly interacting with the minister at his office.

In the images, Vijay and Rashmika are seen presenting a formal invitation along with a silver idol of Lord Ganesh placed inside an elegant box. The thoughtful gesture symbolised auspicious beginnings and respect for tradition. Rashmika looked radiant in a mustard suit styled with open hair and minimal makeup, while Vijay opted for a refined ivory indo-western ensemble. The couple appeared relaxed and cheerful as they marked yet another milestone after their wedding ceremony.