Rashmika Mandanna To Alia Bhatt: Bollywood Divas Who Got Married Before Turning 30
Let's take a look at the names of a few Bollywood divas who got married before turning 30 and are living a blessed married life. Keep scrolling to know more.
Married before 30!
Many Bollywood divas prioritised their personal lives amid being at the top of their careers and added another feather to their hats by saying ‘I do’ to the love of their lives. Let's take a look!
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, at the age of 28. They had a beautiful private ceremony in the comfort of their home in Bandra.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda on February 26, 2026, just before turning 30.
Genelia D'Souza
Genelia married Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012, when she was 24.
Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon married Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004, at age 29.
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