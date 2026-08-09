There's a strong buzz in Tollywood that a popular mother-son duo's relationship has gone sour. Word on the street is that they had a massive showdown.

They might not be on-screen stars, but this mother-son duo from Tollywood are big names behind the scenes. And right now, their personal life is the talk of the town. The latest gossip is that their relationship has hit a really rough patch. There are even whispers of a massive fight between the two doing the rounds in industry circles.

According to sources, things have been tense between them for a while now, even though they always seemed fine in public. But apparently, the situation has taken a turn for the worse. The son, a well-known director, is at the heart of this new drama. His personal life has already been in the spotlight over the past few years, with his marital troubles and rumoured new relationships making headlines. Now, insiders claim he has accused his mother of being the reason behind his family problems.

The buzz is that the director recently had a major showdown with his mother. During the argument, he allegedly blamed her for causing “multiple damages” in his life. There are even unconfirmed whispers in the industry that he went to his mother's house and vandalized property. Of course, there's no independent confirmation of this claim.

The biggest bombshell is about the director's divorce. The gossip mills are churning with claims that he holds his mother responsible for his marriage breaking down. However, since neither the mother nor the son has said anything publicly, it's hard to know how much of this is true. This whole episode has become a hot topic in Tollywood, especially because such family feuds rarely come out in the open. Plus, both of them have always tried to keep their private lives away from the media glare.

So, the big question remains: has their relationship really fallen apart, or is this just industry gossip that's been blown out of proportion? For now, without any official word from them, we can only guess. Everyone is now waiting to see if they will break their silence on the matter.