Ravi Kishan has finally opened up about all the love coming his way after becoming a viral meme sensation in India following his funny, witty remarks and iconic dance moves. Keep scrolling to know more.

‘Money follows my brothaa.’ We all have been hooked on this funny yet iconic line by Ravi Kishan, who has become a viral sensation. Yes, you read that right; apart from being a parliamentarian and an actor, his witty remarks with just the right amount of nonchalance have added more zest to his being a viral star. Now, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about becoming a viral sensation.

Ravi Kishan On Becoming Viral Sensation

Talking to Hindustan Times, Kishan said, "Yeh kuch alag hi khel chal raha hai, yeh pagalpan hai! Shravan month is on and when Mahadev showers his blessings, this happens. It has never happened before for anyone – actor or politician – in this country. Pagalpan hai! People speak anything to become popular and my maun vrat became even more popular.”

(This is something entirely different; it’s absolute madness! The holy month of Shravan is going on, and when Mahadev showers his blessings, things like this happen. This has never happened before to anyone — whether an actor or a politician — in this country. It’s madness! People say anything just to become popular, and my silence (maun vrat) became even more popular.)

He added, “The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well.”

For the love of and from Genzs

“No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity.”

Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot! They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I and I accept it as well. Main dil se bolta hoon aur meri sacchai logon ko pasand aa rahi hai," he signed off.