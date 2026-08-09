Govinda revealed why his hit partnership with David Dhawan ended after 17 films, saying the director felt the time had come to stop. He also spoke of their enduring bond and his cherished collaboration with the late Kader Khan.

Govinda on why his partnership with David Dhawan ended Years after their successful run together came to an end, Govinda has now opened up about why he stopped working with the filmmaker. Speaking exclusively to ANI, the actor shared he believed Dhawan had simply reached a stage where he felt the partnership could no longer continue. "We did 17 films together. David is like a God's child. Jis waqt use aisa laga ki samay aa gaya hai ki main Govinda ke saath aur aage nahi badh paunga, woh theher gaye. I wanted us to do an 18th and also a 19th film together, but he didn't do it. So I felt that he was going according to his thinking. I never had any doubt about it," Govinda said.The actor also acknowledged that he would occasionally get upset with Dhawan, but maintained that their personal bond endured despite their professional association coming to an end. "Sometimes I used to get upset with him. I used to call him, and he would understand. Even now when my topic comes up, he starts crying. He is sincere. He is a good guy," Govinda said.He also revealed reaching out to David Dhawan after the filmmaker's latest outing, recalling, "Abhi jab unki film aane se pehle phone kiya tha. Mujhe laga unse mulaqat karni chahiye. Unhone release ke baad mujhe call kiya and kaha ki tu apni taklif se bahar nikal. (I called him before his film's release as I felt like I should meet him. He called me after the release and told me to get over my troubles)." Govinda on working with Kader Khan Further in the conversation, Govinda also spoke about another collaborator from the most memorable phase of his career, the legendary Kader Khan. Govinda and the late Kader Khan worked together in many films, with their comic timing becoming a major part of their entertainers. Reflecting on their working relationship, Govinda shared, "My dialogues, my chemistry... Everything was pre-programmed. It was because of Kadir Khan that I understood the pre-programming."The actor explained that Kader Khan would perform in a particular rhythm, and once Govinda understood his style, their chemistry evolved naturally. "He used to perform in the same tune. That was his performance. So it took some time, but when he came to know how I work, he fell in love with me. He started loving me a lot," Govinda fondly shared.Govinda also remembered a particularly affectionate moment between the two actors. "At one point, he kissed my hand and said, 'Tum mein baat hai Govinda'," he recalled.Govinda and Kader Khan shared the screen in fan-favourites like Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Anari No 1, Aunty No 1 and many more, winning hearts with an unmistakable onscreen equation. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bollywood actor Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan emerged as one of the hit actor-director duos in the 1990s, delivering a string of memorable entertainers that continue to resonate with audiences. From 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No 1' to 'Hero No 1' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', the duo's films became synonymous with comedy, catchy music, and Govinda's unmistakable comic timing.Years after their successful run together came to an end, Govinda has now opened up about why he stopped working with the filmmaker. Speaking exclusively to ANI, the actor shared he believed Dhawan had simply reached a stage where he felt the partnership could no longer continue. "We did 17 films together. David is like a God's child. Jis waqt use aisa laga ki samay aa gaya hai ki main Govinda ke saath aur aage nahi badh paunga, woh theher gaye. I wanted us to do an 18th and also a 19th film together, but he didn't do it. So I felt that he was going according to his thinking. I never had any doubt about it," Govinda said.The actor also acknowledged that he would occasionally get upset with Dhawan, but maintained that their personal bond endured despite their professional association coming to an end. "Sometimes I used to get upset with him. I used to call him, and he would understand. Even now when my topic comes up, he starts crying. He is sincere. He is a good guy," Govinda said.He also revealed reaching out to David Dhawan after the filmmaker's latest outing, recalling, "Abhi jab unki film aane se pehle phone kiya tha. Mujhe laga unse mulaqat karni chahiye. Unhone release ke baad mujhe call kiya and kaha ki tu apni taklif se bahar nikal. (I called him before his film's release as I felt like I should meet him. He called me after the release and told me to get over my troubles)."Further in the conversation, Govinda also spoke about another collaborator from the most memorable phase of his career, the legendary Kader Khan. Govinda and the late Kader Khan worked together in many films, with their comic timing becoming a major part of their entertainers. Reflecting on their working relationship, Govinda shared, "My dialogues, my chemistry... Everything was pre-programmed. It was because of Kadir Khan that I understood the pre-programming."The actor explained that Kader Khan would perform in a particular rhythm, and once Govinda understood his style, their chemistry evolved naturally. "He used to perform in the same tune. That was his performance. So it took some time, but when he came to know how I work, he fell in love with me. He started loving me a lot," Govinda fondly shared.Govinda also remembered a particularly affectionate moment between the two actors. "At one point, he kissed my hand and said, 'Tum mein baat hai Govinda'," he recalled.Govinda and Kader Khan shared the screen in fan-favourites like Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Anari No 1, Aunty No 1 and many more, winning hearts with an unmistakable onscreen equation. (ANI)