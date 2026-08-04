Rashmika Mandanna-Inspired Breezy Desi Outfits to Elevate Your Everyday Style
Love Rashmika Mandanna's style? Here's looking at her best desi wardrobe picks for the upcoming festive season. Keep scrolling to know more.
Desi 'national crush'
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who is denoted as the national crush by her fans. As we gear up for the festive season, here's looking at her stunning desi wardrobe picks to make you look all glam.
A classic ivory saree
Nothing beats the beauty of a glam white-ivory saree paired with an embellished blouse and minimal makeup.
A chikankari suit
A gorgeous chikankari suit is an absolute must-have in your wardrobe. Pair it with some dainty jewellery, and voilà, you are all set.
A chiffon saree
Gorgeous and how! A beautiful chiffon saree adds a delicate, feminine feel to the festive season. Pair it with heavy jewellery, just like Rashmika.
Embellished saree lehenga
Rashmika is looking like a vision in this beautiful saree lehenga. This can make for an elegant pick for the Rakhi celebration.
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