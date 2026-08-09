Govinda opens up about his 90s stardom, revealing he knew his songs would be more popular than his films. The actor also reminisces about shooting the song 'Sarkai Lo Khatiya' with Karisma Kapoor, calling it the best song of his career.

Bollywood star Govinda undoubtedly ruled the industry in the 90s. He was not only known as the King of Comedy, but his dance moves were also extremely popular. Almost every song from his films became a hit. In fact, many times, his songs became more popular than the films themselves. Govinda himself acknowledged this in an interview with ANI.

'Knew my songs would work more than my films'

"Mujhe ye pata tha ki meri filmein nahin chalegi meri filmon ke gaane (zyada) chalenge ... meri film ki jo heroine hai woh, film ke gaane chalenge aur heroine ke sath jo (on screen) sambandh banaunga toh woh ek prem sambandh banaunga," He shared. Govinda also recalled his mother telling him, "We named you Govinda, so always keep smiling and keep having fun." He kept those words in mind, and that spirit of fun and mischief naturally reflected in his songs and performances on set.

'Sarkai Lo Khatiya' - The best song of his career

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Govinda also reminisced about shooting with Karisma Kapoor for 'Sarkai Lo Khatiya' from 'Raja Babu'. As per him, it's the best song of his career.

"Sarkai lo khatiya is the best song of my career. Maine Lolo (Karisma) ko kaha log kitna hi tume Lolo aur mujhe Chichi ke naam se bulaye par ye shot dekhne ke baad puri picture ek taraf aur ye gaane ke lie jo taliyan bajegi woh ek taraf. Maine David (David Dhawan) ko kaha ki camera roll kare maine hawa me left turn leke Karisma ke us taraf se doosri taraf agaya. David expect nahi kar rha tha ki main aisa dunga kyunki chot lag sakti thi lekin lifetime ka jo nasha chadha rehta h woh tha us time... maza agaya," Govinda recalled. Directed by David Dhawan, 'Raja Babu' also starred Shakti Kapoor, late Kader Khan, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra and Gulshan Grover. (ANI)