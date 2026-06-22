Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's 'Cocktail 2' crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend. Despite mixed reactions, the film saw solid growth, drawing large crowds of young moviegoers in urban centres.

'Cocktail 2' Box Office Performance

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's 'Cocktail 2' has made a strong start at the box office, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend despite receiving mixed reactions from fans of the OG film. With no major Hindi releases in theatres this weekend, the film enjoyed a clear run at the box office, helping it draw large crowds, especially in urban centres.

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Despite mixed reactions, the romantic drama saw solid growth over the weekend, particularly in metro cities and urban centres. Young moviegoers turned out in large numbers, helping the film post strong numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

Taran Adarsh on 'Cocktail 2' Success

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has become one of the few Hindi releases of 2026 to cross the Rs 50 crore mark during its opening weekend. Sharing the box office figures on social media, he wrote, "#Cocktail2 hits a HALF-CENTURY in its opening weekend... The film performed best on Saturday and Sunday, with urban centres contributing handsomely to its business, while the youth audience has embraced it wholeheartedly."

"In fact, one can count on one's fingers the number of films released in 2026 that have crossed the ₹ 50 cr mark in their opening weekend... #Cocktail2 is one of them," he added. #Cocktail2 hits a HALF-CENTURY in its opening weekend... The film performed best on Saturday and Sunday, with urban centres contributing handsomely to its business, while the youth audience has embraced it wholeheartedly. In fact, one can count on one's fingers the number of… pic.twitter.com/vEN4woXyjQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2026

According to the figures shared by Adarsh, the film collected Rs 14.10 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 17.15 crore on Saturday and Rs 18.85 crore on Sunday.

About the Film

Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit 'Cocktail.' The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment.

The original film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. (ANI)