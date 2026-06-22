Ahead of 'Alpha', Alia Bhatt interviewed India's fastest sprinter Gurindervir Singh. The athlete opened up about his journey, his father's inspiration, almost quitting the sport, and how his mother's and Reliance Foundation's support helped him.

As the release of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Alpha' draws closer, the actor featured India's fastest sprinter, Gurindervir Singh, in a special interaction following his record-breaking performance in the men's 100m event.

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The interaction was shared in a video posted by Alia on her Instagram and also marked Gurindervir's first interview after he became the fastest Indian in history. During the conversation, the athlete spoke about his journey, his family's support, and the challenges he faced before achieving the record.

The Sprinter's Journey

Introducing the sprinter as "the Alpha of the running track," Alia asked Gurindervir about the moment he decided to pursue athletics and dream of becoming the country's fastest man.

Recalling his early years, Gurindervir said his father's unfulfilled sporting ambitions played a major role in inspiring him. "My father had trophies and medals at home, and I used to clean them. There was also a photograph of him jumping while playing volleyball," he said.

"I would look at that picture and think that one day I wanted to jump like him. Later, I watched Usain Bolt's world record run and decided that I wanted to take up athletics. People told me it would demand immense hard work, but I said I was ready for it," he added.

Overcoming Challenges

The sprinter also spoke about a challenging period in 2024 when he considered quitting the sport. "There came a point when I told my father that I was not sure if I could continue. He asked me to come back home and said we would think of something else," Gurindervir recalled.

"At that time, my mother gave both of us strength. She told us not to lose hope, to keep faith in God, and trust that the difficult phase would pass," he said.

The Role of Reliance Foundation

Gurindervir credited the Reliance Foundation for helping him overcome several limitations in his training. "Joining the Reliance Foundation was something I had dreamed of since childhood. There, I found everything I had been missing, quality weight training, a positive environment, and proper nutrition," he said.

About the film 'Alpha'

Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. (ANI)