Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious period drama Love & War has come under intense scrutiny following the death of technician Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a 42-year-old carpenter. The incident took place during the early hours of June 17 at Mumbai's Royal Pump Studio in Film City.

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According to preliminary reports, Yadav suffered a fatal electric shock, allegedly caused by a short circuit while work was underway on the film's set. The tragedy occurred during an active shooting schedule and has shocked members of the film fraternity.

Yadav is survived by his wife and two young daughters. In the aftermath of the incident, Bhansali Productions announced financial assistance of ₹40 lakh for the bereaved family.

FWICE Seeks Higher Compensation and Family Support

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to the production house to increase the compensation amount from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The organisation believes the additional support is essential for securing the education and future needs of Yadav's children.

FWICE President BN Tiwari stated that financial relief alone may not be enough and stressed the importance of ensuring long-term support for the family. The federation has also requested that Yadav's wife be offered employment by the production company, which would provide a stable source of income following the loss of the family's primary earner.

Industry representatives have described Yadav as a skilled and respected technician whose untimely death has left colleagues devastated.

Long Working Hours Raise Fresh Safety Concerns

Beyond the compensation debate, the incident has intensified discussions about working conditions in the entertainment industry. According to FWICE officials, Yadav had reportedly been working from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m. the next day for three consecutive days before the accident occurred.

The federation argues that such demanding schedules can lead to fatigue, increasing the risk of workplace accidents. It has now called on production houses across the industry to implement stricter safety protocols, conduct regular electrical inspections, and regulate work shifts to prevent excessive working hours.

The tragedy has once again highlighted the need for stronger safeguards for technicians and crew members who work behind the scenes to bring large-scale productions to life.

About Love & War

Love & War is one of Bollywood's most awaited upcoming films, directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The period drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.