Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from a theatre outing with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. The post celebrated the two veteran actors and offered a rare look at three generations of the family spending quality time together.

A Family Theatre Outing

Sara Ali Khan gave fans a rare glimpse into a special family evening as she shared photographs from a theatre and play outing with her mother, Amrita Singh, and grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. The actor took to Instagram to post a photo collage featuring two separate selfies, one with Amrita Singh and another with Sharmila Tagore. The pictures captured a relaxed moment inside the auditorium, with all three women dressed in coordinated white outfits. Sara shared a heartfelt caption that celebrated the two veteran actors in her life. She wrote, "Theatre time with my OG legends. Play toh accha tha, but best actors toh mere bagal mein hi hai."

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The outing offered fans a rare look at three generations of one of Bollywood's most celebrated families spending quality time together. It also served as an uncommon public reunion between Sharmila Tagore and her former daughter-in-law, Amrita Singh.

On the Work Front

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in 'Sky Force', 'Metro... In Dino' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'. She will next be seen in 'Udta Teer', a spy comedy opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is directed by Akash A. Kaushik and is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. (ANI)