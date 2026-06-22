Samantha’s life took a major turn after her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021. The couple announced their divorce after years of marriage, and the decision became a topic of intense public discussion.

Following the separation, Samantha faced heavy online trolling and several rumours. One of the biggest controversies was the unverified claim that she received a huge alimony amount after the divorce. Samantha never confirmed such claims, and reports around the time noted that there was no official confirmation regarding any alimony settlement

Despite the constant public attention, Samantha focused on rebuilding herself and moving forward.