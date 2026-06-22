- Home
- Entertainment
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Journey: From Myositis Battle And Divorce Phase To Motherhood At 39
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Journey: From Myositis Battle And Divorce Phase To Motherhood At 39
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s journey has seen many highs and lows, from battling myositis and facing personal challenges to overcoming trolling and embracing a new phase of life at 39.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been known for her powerful performances and strong screen presence, but her journey beyond films has been equally inspiring. From facing personal struggles and health challenges to entering a new phase of life, Samantha’s story has been filled with resilience, self-discovery and strength.
A Tough Phase After Divorce And Public Scrutiny
Samantha’s life took a major turn after her separation from actor Naga Chaitanya in 2021. The couple announced their divorce after years of marriage, and the decision became a topic of intense public discussion.
Following the separation, Samantha faced heavy online trolling and several rumours. One of the biggest controversies was the unverified claim that she received a huge alimony amount after the divorce. Samantha never confirmed such claims, and reports around the time noted that there was no official confirmation regarding any alimony settlement
Despite the constant public attention, Samantha focused on rebuilding herself and moving forward.
Samantha’s Battle With Myositis Changed Her Life
In 2022, Samantha revealed that she had been diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition that can cause muscle inflammation, weakness and fatigue. The diagnosis came at a time when she was at the peak of her career, forcing her to take a break from work and prioritise her health.
The actress openly shared glimpses of her recovery journey, including her treatment, lifestyle changes and fitness routine. She also spoke about how the difficult phase changed her perspective towards fame, success and personal happiness.
Samantha later revealed that her health struggles helped her slow down and rethink her priorities. She described the experience as a turning point that helped her become more grounded.
From Criticism To A New Beginning
Apart from her health battle, Samantha also went through career challenges and faced criticism during different phases of her journey. However, she continued working on herself and returned with renewed confidence.
Now, reports about Samantha stepping into motherhood have brought a new wave of happiness among her fans. According to recent reports, Samantha is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, marking a new chapter in her personal life.
At 39, Samantha’s journey reflects transformation, from dealing with heartbreak, health struggles and public judgement to embracing love, family and a fresh beginning. Her story continues to inspire many who have followed her journey through every high and low.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.