Why Is Rashmika Mandanna Obsessed With the Name ‘Vijay’? Secret Revealed!
Even though her engagement broke off at the start of her career, Rashmika Mandanna didn't let it bother her. She focused on her work and has now become India's top actress, setting an example for others.
Why is Rashmika Mandanna obsessed with the name Vijay?
A clip from an interview with Kannada-origin actress and 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna is going viral on social media. In it, she answers all the questions with the name 'Vijay'.
You realize that actress Rashmika Mandanna isn't what many people think; her real personality is quite different. So, what did she say in it? Take a look..
The interviewer asked Rashmika Mandanna to name in one word who she'd choose for 'love, marriage, and friendship.' Rashmika took a moment before answering. Her response is now going viral because no one expected it.
She said, "Friendship - Vijay Deverakonda, Love - Vijay Sethupathi, and Marriage - Thalapathy Vijay." Even the interviewer was shocked by Rashmika's unexpected answer.
But afterward, actress Rashmika laughed and said, 'How did I do?' implying that she said it all in good fun.
This could be called Rashmika's specialty. Her friendship with Vijay Deverakonda is so strong that whatever she says, it's certain it won't cause any issues for their bond!
That's just how actress Rashmika has grown. After finding success with 'Kirik Party' in Kannada, she became a star in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and is now a top actress in Bollywood too.
It's a bit hard to understand actress Rashmika, who has reached heights no one could have imagined. After all, who can match the success she's achieved in such a short time?
Even though her engagement broke off at the start of her career, Rashmika Mandanna didn't let it bother her and stayed busy, becoming India's top actress and a role model.
Today, Rashmika deserves credit for making Karnataka proud on a national level. Wherever she goes, she is recognized as a 'Kannada actress.' This itself is an achievement.
"Those making nasty comments about Rashmika are just social media trolls. But Rashmika Mandanna is India's top actress." How true are the words of a Bollywood interviewer, right?
After the success of 'Chhaava', Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Thamm' was released and became a super hit. Her movie 'The Girlfriend' will be released this month. She will also star in a film with Hrithik Roshan.