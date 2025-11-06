- Home
The Girlfriend REVIEW: Is Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty's Film Worth Your Time? Read Fans Reaction
The Girlfriend Early Review: Rashmika Mandanna delivering a heartfelt performance opposite Dheekshith Shetty. The Girlfriend is set to hit the screens on November 7 in Telugu and Hindi; we have obtained an early review of the film.
Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll this year, and there are no doubts about it. The diva began the year on a high note with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, followed by Salman Khan's Sikandar, Dhanush and Nagarjuna's Kuberaa, and Maddock's romantic horror comedy Thamma, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana. And now, the diva is back in the spotlight with her new movie, The Girlfriend, a Telugu romantic drama.
The Girlfriend, directed by Rahul Ravindran, stars Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, and others in leading roles. The film is Rashmika and Dheekshith's debut collaboration, and their new chemistry has been a real pleasure for the viewers. In fact, the trailer and songs have already generated a lot of talk throughout town. We have received an early assessment of The Girlfriend, which will be released in Telugu and Hindi on November 7.
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "The movie is really good! Rashmika did an amazing job her acting, especially in the climax, was 🔥. Hero Dheekshit acted well too. The direction was impressive and the emotional scenes were very touching. Anu Emanuel's character added a nice twist. #TheGirlFriend".
Interval lo goosebumps, climax lo tears 🥺
Rashmika’s acting + Dheekshith’s screen presence = Magic!
Rashmika’s performance and Dheekshith’s charm make me emotionally...Direction, emotions, and performances — everything on top notch asala 🔥 #TheGirlfriend is not just a movie,…
— BᴏB Aʙʜɪᴍᴀɴɪ✨ (@prashu14sarani1) November 5, 2025
#TheGirlfriend gets rave reviews from premieres. Audiences are praising Rahul Ravindran’s heartfelt storytelling and direction, while #Rashmika earns applause for her stunning portrayal of Bhooma.
The climax leaves the crowd cheering. A clear blockbuster in the making!
— Mohan Kumar (@ursmohan_kumar) November 6, 2025
On the other hand, another user revealed that The Girlfriend climax is the best part of the movie and will leave you in tears. The tweet read as, "Interval lo goosebumps, climax lo tears 🥺 Rashmika's acting + Dheekshith's screen presence = Magic! Rashmika's performance and Dheekshith's charm make me emotionally...Direction, emotions, and performances - everything on top notch asala 🔥 TheGirlfriend is not just a movie, it's a feeling ❤️"
Just 1 Day To Go 🥳#TheGirlfriend In Theaters From
Nov. 7th, 2025 ✨
Directed By @23_rahulr
Very Excited For Bhooma's
Phenomenal Performance 🙌🏻
All The Best Rashu & Team !!@iamRashmika@Dheekshiths#RashmikaMandanna 🤎
My Edited Poster ☝🏻
How Is It ? @iamRashmika ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gEPVUGjO3e
— Ketan Patel (@Patel_Gujarat3) November 6, 2025
Meanwhile, although The Girlfriend has drawn similarities to Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy, director Rahul Ravindran told NDTV, "Arjun Reddy is a cult film that was a game changer in cinema, and it's a much bigger film." My video is nothing like it, and to be honest, I only noticed the so-called similarities after others on social media pointed it out. I had the idea for the narrative long before Arjun Reddy was born."