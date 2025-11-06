Rashmika Mandanna’s Kannada Video Goes Viral: Real Concern or Publicity Move?
A video of actress Rashmika Mandanna speaking in pure Kannada has gone viral. In it, she expresses concern for her fans' health and traffic, telling them to be careful. However, some netizens are debating if this is a gimmick to please Kannadigas.
Rashmika Mandanna speaks in Kannada
Actress Rashmika Mandanna, often criticized by Kannadigas, is on a roll with hit films. After her success with Thama, her movie The Girl Friend with Deekshith Shetty releases Nov 7. Amid this, she warned Kannadigas in pure Kannada!
Rashmika's Video
Yes. A video of the actress has gone viral online. In this video, the actress starts by asking, 'Are you all doing well?'
Thinking of you
I actually think about you all a lot. You are always in my mind, in my thoughts... So you should always be happy, joyful, and healthy, said Rashmika.
Traffic problem
Be very careful. There's a viral fever going around, be very careful, she said. Traffic is heavy. Be very careful. Just take care, she added.
What happened suddenly?
Everyone is surprised by the actress's sudden change. A few days ago, in a Q&A with fans, Rashmika said no when asked if she was acting in a Kannada movie.
Also spoke in Marathi
A few days ago, she spoke in Marathi to get closer to the people of Maharashtra. Now, netizens are saying this is a gimmick to get closer to Kannadigas.