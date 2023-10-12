Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main

Rashmika Mandanna has left an unforgettable mark in the hearts of millions and is also known for her beautiful smile and innocent looks.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is also known as the national crush, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry.

With her magnificent performances, she has left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions, and is also known for her beautiful smile!



Rashmika, who will be next seen in the highly awaited film, ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, recently took to her Instagram to share a video of the first song from the movie.

It is visible that the actress has almost no make-up, and still managed to steal all the limelight with her beauty!

Scenes from the song, just highlight how the pair has the most sizzling chemistry, and how the actress looks gorgeous in every frame with minimal make up!

Rashmika's (Geetanjali in the film) family requests an explanation from the pair (Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika). They seal the occasion with a passionate kiss without responding.

Ranbir Kapoor then takes Rashmika aboard an aircraft, where they cannot stop kissing. The couple's adventure of love and desire continues, from inside an aircraft to the snow-covered mountains.



The video concludes with Rashmika and Ranbir doing pheras around a mountain temple. Hua Main has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Pritam. The song is composed by Jam8 and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.



On the work front, apart from this project, Rashmika will again be seen as ‘Srivalli’ in the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Pushpa 2 : The Rule’, D51, Rainbow and Chhaava!