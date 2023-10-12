Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna 'NO' make-up look: Animal star wins hearts for her natural look in her latest song 'Hua Main

    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna has left an unforgettable mark in the hearts of millions and is also known for her beautiful smile and innocent looks.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Rashmika Mandanna, who is also known as the national crush, is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    With her magnificent performances, she has left an indelible mark in the hearts of millions, and is also known for her beautiful smile! 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Rashmika, who will be next seen in the highly awaited film, ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, recently took to her Instagram to share a video of the first song from the movie.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    It is visible that the actress has almost no make-up, and still managed to steal all the limelight with her beauty!

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Scenes from the song, just highlight how the pair has the most sizzling chemistry, and how the actress looks gorgeous in every frame with minimal make up!

    article_image6

    Rashmika's (Geetanjali in the film) family requests an explanation from the pair (Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika). They seal the occasion with a passionate kiss without responding.

    article_image7

    Ranbir Kapoor then takes Rashmika aboard an aircraft, where they cannot stop kissing. The couple's adventure of love and desire continues, from inside an aircraft to the snow-covered mountains.
     

    article_image8

    The video concludes with Rashmika and Ranbir doing pheras around a mountain temple. Hua Main has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Pritam. The song is composed by Jam8 and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On the work front, apart from this project, Rashmika will again be seen as ‘Srivalli’ in the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Pushpa 2 : The Rule’, D51, Rainbow and Chhaava!

