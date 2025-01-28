Rashmika Mandanna confirms dating Vijay Deverakonda? Here's what she said

Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna hints at her relationship status in an interview, confessing to being a 'partner' despite dating allegations with Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna, who will next appear in Laxman Utekar's historical drama Chhaava, acknowledged her connection during a recent interview. However, she did not mention her partner's name. Rashmika is said to be in a romance with her Dear Comrade co-star, Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay and Rashmika have been speculated to be dating since they appeared together in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam and the 2019 romance movie Dear Comrade. Rashmika has regularly revealed glimpses of Vijay's house and been observed spending time with his family, fuelling curiosity over the years. Their social media posts have also hinted to shared trips, fuelling romance speculation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rashmika said, "Home is my happy place. It makes me feel anchored, makes me feel rooted, makes me feel like success can come and go, but it’s not a forever. But home is forever. So, I work from that space. As much as the love and this fame and the visibility that I get, I still am, just a daughter, just a sister, just a partner. I really respect that life, that personal life that I have."

The actress also shared what attracts her to a man. "They say eyes are the window to one’s soul, I think I believe in that and I keep smiling so I am drawn to people who have a smiley face. And, of course, someone who respects people around them no matter who they are."

Vijay also acknowledged having a romance. However, he underlined that he would only divulge specifics about his love life when he believed the moment was appropriate. Recognising fans' curiosity about his personal life, he also emphasised that he would never disclose it due to the strain on him.

Rashmika Mandanna spent Diwali with Vijay Deverakonda's family last year. She also watched Pushpa 2, her most recent film, with Deverakonda's family.

