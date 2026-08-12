The Traitors 2: Mallika Sherawat believes Tom Cruise has a crush on her and sends her movies. Here's what the actress disclosed at Karan Johar's reality program.

Mallika Sherawat's role in The Traitors Season 2 has undoubtedly peaked viewers' curiosity and attention. Footage from the reality show has gone viral on social media, leaving fans speculating if Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a love on the actress.

In the viral video, comedian and The Traitors 2 participant Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu asks Mallika, "Mallika ji, aapko kisi pe crush aaya hai kabhi?"." The actress boldly says, "Nahi, Sabko mere pe hi aata hai." She then surprises everyone by saying, "Tom Cruise ko (crush) aaya hua hai aajkal."

Mallika then emphasised that the videos included the two of them partying together. When one of the participants enquired, "He is a cool guy, no?" Mallika said, "He is fabulous."

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Mallika shows joy upon her TV comeback.

Mallika expressed her enthusiasm at returning to Indian television after 13 years with her role in The Traitors 2. She revealed why the program appealed to her, adding, "I love the freedom of the game, and I like the fact that it's not about living in a house."

She further added that she will never participate in Bigg Boss since she values her liberty and does not like to be restricted to her house.

About The Traitors 2

The Traitors Season 2, hosted by Karan Johar, will be available on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2026. Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Ranveer Brar, Aditya Kulshreshth, Harman Baweja, Prish, Rida Tharana, Soundous Moufakir, and rapper Ikka will participate in the second season. Karan Johar explicitly revealed Mallika and Munawar, while the rest of the cast has been confirmed by other sources.