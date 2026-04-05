Her filmography reflects both commercial success and memorable performances. In Pushpa: The Rise, her portrayal of Srivalli became a cultural phenomenon, with songs and scenes gaining massive popularity.

In Animal, she showcased emotional intensity in a complex narrative, proving her versatility.

Geetha Govindam remains one of her most loved romantic roles, establishing her as a household name.

With upcoming big-ticket films like Chhaava and Thama, she continues to headline projects that promise scale and strong box office impact.