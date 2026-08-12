Reports indicate that Pankaj Tripathi commanded a substantial fee of Rs 15 crore for his role in Mirzapur The Movie, positioning him as the highest-paid actor in the film. This figure reportedly surpasses the earnings of his co-stars.

Mirzapur The Movie is one of the most anticipated projects, bringing back memories of the epic drama with loads of twists. Reports say that Pankaj Tripathi has charged Rs 15 crore for the film, making him the highest-paid actor; this has certainly set tongues wagging across the industry. Fans eagerly await the film, but they also want to know about the money – especially cast salaries. Reports say Tripathi's Rs 15 crore vastly outstrips co-stars Ali Fazal and Divyenndu Sharma. The movie hits theatres on September 4, 2026.

Kaleen Bhaiya's Price Tag

The man behind Kaleen Bhaiya – Pankaj Tripathi – reportedly demanded Rs 15 crore for his role in Mirzapur The Movie. This huge fee shows his undeniable star power. It reflects the immense popularity and critical acclaim his character earned within the 'Mirzapur universe.

What About Guddu and Munna?

So, what about the others? Ali Fazal, back as Guddu Pandit in his iconic and physically demanding role, reportedly secured Rs 4 crore for his part. His on-screen rival, Divyenndu Sharma – whose much-anticipated Munna Tripathi comeback is a major plot point – reportedly charged Rs 3 crore.

Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi and Others

Rs 2.5 crore went to Vijay Varma, a recent addition to the franchise from the web series. Seasoned actor Ravi Kishan charged Rs 2 crore. Jitendra Kumar, taking over the key role of Bablu Pandit, reportedly earned Rs1.5 crore. Shweta Tripathi, reprising her strong role as Golu Gupta, reportedly commanded Rs 95 lakh. This breakdown rounds out the reported fees for the principal cast, showing a clear tiered salary structure based on role importance, screen time, and individual star power.

Massive Budget!

Rs 250 crore – that's the whopping reported budget for Mirzapur The Movie. Official confirmation from the production house is still pending. This figure, however, shows a huge investment. It aims to translate the beloved gritty crime drama onto the big screen with enhanced production and a wider scope.