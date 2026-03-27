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Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos on One-Month Anniversary
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Wedding UNSEEN Photos: Posting a series of intimate wedding moments, from their vibrant sangeet to glimpses of their grand reception in Hyderabad.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married a month ago in a lovely wedding in Udaipur. Vijay penned a wonderful statement on their one-month wedding "anniversary," perfectly capturing the feelings of embarking on a new chapter together.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
Vijay shared a number of private wedding memories, from their energetic sangeet to glimpses of their magnificent celebration in Hyderabad, as he remarked on how certain events silently impact our lives permanently.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
“It’s been a month :) There are a few big moments in all our lives… and if you do it right, the memories from it will stay forever with you, bringing you all joy—and this I want to ensure always,” he wrote, his words echoing the warmth of a love that feels both grounded and timeless.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
Even when the couple returned to their hectic work schedules, Vijay took a moment to appreciate the enchantment of the day and thank everyone who helped make their wedding a celebration of love and togetherness.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
Rashmika, too, couldn't help but wonder at how rapidly time had passed. Sharing previously unseen fragments from their special days, she wrote an impassioned statement that was as genuine as it was sweet.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
"I can't believe it's been a month already... being married felt like such a distant thought, and now we've been married for a month, it's insane." But this is a lasting type of love," she added, paying respect to the ladies who supported her during the trip.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
In his tweet, Vijay also highlighted three women who helped make their ideal wedding a reality. He talked lovingly of his jewellery designer, Arpita, noting how every concept he had was brought to life with inventiveness and care. His statements expressed appreciation and compassion, describing the process as absolutely unique.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
He then sent a profoundly personal email to his buddy Aishwarya, praising her as the kind of friend everyone deserves: someone who supported them through every decision, from venue selection to last-minute preparations.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
In a poignant gesture, Vijay wore her anklets as part of his jewellery at the reception, symbolising her constant presence in their celebration.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
Finally, he thanked their wedding planner, Priya, who he claimed had grown like family along the way. She was, in his words, the backbone of their wedding day, taming the chaos and ensuring every moment felt beautiful.
Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Share Unseen Wedding Photos
Rashmika and Vijay were married on February 26 in the lovely setting of Udaipur, and their wedding was nothing short of a fantasy. Aside from the huge festivities, it's the modest, personal moments that truly characterise their journey.
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