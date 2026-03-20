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Ranveer Singh Movies: From Gully Boy to Dhurandhar 2, his Top 5 opening day blockbusters
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' has hit theatres worldwide, and the craze is real! The film is already making waves right from its release. Trade analysts are predicting it's on track to smash several records.
Ranveer Singh Movies: From Gully Boy to Dhurandhar 2, his Top 5 opening day blockbusters
Gully Boy
Ranveer Singh's film 'Gully Boy' released in 2019. Zoya Akhtar directed it, and the cast included Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Amrita Subhash, and Vijay Raaz. The film earned a net of ₹19.40 crore in India on its first day.
Simmba
Padmaavat
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar 2
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' released on March 19. The film's magic is already visible at the box office right from its release. It has done a massive business of ₹144 crore net in India on its first day.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral in Pakistan as Pirated Clip Surfaces in Lahore, Social Media Reacts | WATCH
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