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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Roars with Huge Opening, Falls Just Short of Top 3 Biggest Debuts
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a flying start at the box office, delivering a massive opening across India. Despite its record-breaking debut, the film surprisingly missed a spot among the country’s top three biggest openers.
Massive Opening for Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken a thunderous start at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh, the spy action drama collected around ₹100.23 crore across India on its opening day, marking one of the biggest debuts in recent cinematic history across multiple languages nationwide.
Hindi Version Leads the Charge
The film’s Hindi version contributed the lion’s share, earning an impressive ₹96.78 crore on day one. The remaining collections came from its Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, adding ₹3.48 crore. This strong Hindi dominance highlights Ranveer Singh’s pan-India appeal and the film’s wide reach among audiences across regions and language markets.
Falls Short of Top 3 Biggest Openers
Despite crossing the ₹100 crore mark, Dhurandhar: The Revenge could not break into India’s top three biggest openers. The film currently holds the fourth position. Even after including its paid preview earnings of ₹43 crore, it still trails behind the leading films, showing how competitive the box office landscape has become.
Pushpa 2 Still Holds the Record
At the top remains Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Sukumar. The film earned around ₹164 crore on day one. It later amassed ₹1,234 crore net in India and ₹1,742 crore globally, setting an unmatched benchmark for openings.
Also Read: Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Roars at Theatres, Holds Strong Against Dhurandhar 2
RRR and KGF Chapter 2 Dominate Rankings
S. S. Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, collected ₹133 crore on day one. Meanwhile, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, earned ₹116 crore, both securing higher spots than Dhurandhar.
Kalki 2898 AD Completes the Top Five
Rounding off the list is Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it earned ₹95 crore on day one and achieved a strong lifetime total at the box office worldwide.
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