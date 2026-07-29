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Why is the taste of this coffee powder special..?

So, what makes this coffee taste so special? The civet's digestive system has natural enzymes that alter the proteins in the coffee beans. This process makes the coffee taste incredible compared to regular coffee. It is less bitter and much more flavourful, with hints of chocolate, caramel sweetness, and an earthy aroma. The experience is unique to each person. The high price is because production is very limited. Collecting the beans from animal droppings is hard work, and the cleaning process is tough. Authentic, wild Kopi Luwak is rare, so a kilo can cost from hundreds to over a thousand dollars. However, the high demand has led to a cruel practice where people cage civets and force-feed them, which has animal welfare groups worried. So, while some coffee fans are dying to try it, others, after hearing how it's made, don't want to hear the word 'coffee' again!