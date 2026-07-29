Expensive Coffee Secrets: You Won’t Believe How the World’s Costliest Brew Is Made!
Are you a coffee lover who can't start your day without a cup? Ever wondered what the world's most expensive coffee tastes like? Well, once you find out how it's made, you might just quit coffee for good!
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Expensive Coffee
Just like tea lovers, coffee has its own massive fan base. For many, nothing beats the kick from a strong, aromatic coffee to start the day. Most of us drink instant coffee or maybe a special filter coffee at home. The market is full of different brands. But have you ever heard about the world's most expensive coffee? Let's find out what makes it so special and why it costs a bomb.
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This expensive coffee powder is found here...
The world's most expensive coffee is called Kopi Luwak. It's famous not just for its taste, but for its very unique making process. Coffee lovers across the globe dream of tasting it at least once. Indonesia was the first place to produce this coffee. Today, they sell it in places like Sumatra, Java, Bali, and Sulawesi. Now, for the special part. A local animal, the Asian Palm Civet, first eats the ripe coffee cherries. After digesting the fruit, the animal excretes the coffee beans in its droppings. Workers then collect these beans, clean them, dry them, and roast them to make the coffee powder. It sounds strange and a bit gross, but that's the real story!
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Why is the taste of this coffee powder special..?
So, what makes this coffee taste so special? The civet's digestive system has natural enzymes that alter the proteins in the coffee beans. This process makes the coffee taste incredible compared to regular coffee. It is less bitter and much more flavourful, with hints of chocolate, caramel sweetness, and an earthy aroma. The experience is unique to each person. The high price is because production is very limited. Collecting the beans from animal droppings is hard work, and the cleaning process is tough. Authentic, wild Kopi Luwak is rare, so a kilo can cost from hundreds to over a thousand dollars. However, the high demand has led to a cruel practice where people cage civets and force-feed them, which has animal welfare groups worried. So, while some coffee fans are dying to try it, others, after hearing how it's made, don't want to hear the word 'coffee' again!
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