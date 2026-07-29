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Kangana Ranaut’s Protein Remark Sparks Debate: Can a High-Protein Diet Harm the Brain?
Kangana Ranaut sparked an online debate after claiming that “excess protein will make you stupid.” Her remarks about protein shakes and brain health went viral, prompting questions about whether high protein intake can affect intelligence.
Does Eating More Protein Affect Brain Function?
According to current scientific researches, it’s not valid to claim that consuming protein-rich diet impairs intelligence function in healthy individuals or directly harms their cognitive capabilities. Protein is very important for our body and contributes to muscle maintenance, tissue repairing, and functioning of numerous biological processes.
Why Protein Is Important for the Body?
Adequate consumption of protein is very important for the body as it helps to maintain muscles, fosters tissue repair and supports immune system function and disease-fighting abilities. However, eating popular protein sources (such as eggs, dairy, seafood, chicken and lentils) does not mean that the consumption of protein should outweigh that of other nutrients.
Is Too Much Protein Bad for You?
The excessive intake of protein can be problematic if it substitutes other significant food types. A protein-centered diet can lead to fewer servings of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and foods containing fiber. In addition, for patients suffering from particular kidney disorders, it may be necessary to restrict their protein intake according to medical instructions. Nevertheless, for the majority of healthy persons, consuming large amounts of protein does not pose any issues, as long as the diet is well-balanced
Are Protein Powders Necessary?
Only some people require protein supplements. The majority can fulfill their nutritional needs through their diet alone, while athletes, seniors, or people who experience trouble obtaining sufficient protein from regular meals may find protein powder useful.
How Much Protein Do You Need?
The requirement of protein is determined by numerous factors like age, body weight, physical activity, health plans etc. In general, health authorities recommend a daily protein intake of 0.8 gm per kg of body weight for an average adult and those who exercise or want to gain muscles tend to consume more of it.
The Bottom Line
Kangana Ranaut’s claim that too much protein makes people “dumb” is not supported by strong scientific evidence. Nutrition experts recommend focusing on moderation, dietary variety and overall food quality. Protein remains an essential nutrient and should be balanced with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats.
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