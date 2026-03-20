Aditya Dhar's film 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', starring Ranveer Singh, is being widely watched in Pakistan via pirated versions despite a ban on Indian cinema. The incident, highlighted by a Pakistani journalist watching the film in Lahore, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar The Revenge was released in India and other parts of the world on March 19, 2026, however it is yet to be released in Pakistan. However, it is apparent that the people of the bordering nation were eager to see the Ranveer Singh film, and they are currently viewing a pirated version of it.

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Aditya Raj Kaul, a journalist, took to X to reshare a tweet from a Pakistani journalist who was watching the film at home in Lahore. Kaul tweeted, "Sadly Dhurandhar - The Revenge pirated version has reached Pakistan today itself. Below is a Pakistani Journalist confirming the same and enjoying the film on his Home Screen. Pakistanis can’t live without Indian Cinema even if it’s about crushing Pakistani terror! (sic)."

Although Indian films are prohibited in Pakistan, people there love them by watching unauthorised versions. Previously, even Dhurandar Part 1's unauthorised version was being seen in the bordering countries.

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users reacted quickly, with several pointing out a "detail" on the television screen. One user commented, "The TV screen appears somewhat broken. Did you watch any T20 World Cup matches on it?"

Another person quoted a popular phrase from the film, saying, "Pakistan ka mustaqbil ab Hindustan tay karega (India will now decide the fate of Pakistan)."

"Movie's so good that even Pakistanis are enjoying it," another person said.

A fourth said, "Imagine witnessing your own demise for enjoyment; only a Pakistani can do that. Aditya Dhar does peak detailing."

Not everyone was amused. Some Pakistani netizens opposed the practice of watching a pirated Indian film. "Absolutely no shame, watching a pirated film that demeans Pakistan, right in Lahore," according to one comment.

Several users also responded with memes. One joked, “Darr nahi, Dhar ka mahol hai,” while another wrote, “Karachi ki barbadi Lahore mein dekh raha hai.”

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has had an outstanding debut at the box office, grossing Rs. 102. 55 crore on its first day. It earned Rs. 43 crore during paid previews, bringing the total to Rs. 145.55 crore, which is a good figure.

The film is the sequel to the first part, which was released in December last year and has so far minted Rs 1300 crore.