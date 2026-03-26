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Ranveer Singh to Akshaye Khanna: Dhurandhar 2 Star Cast Childhood Pics Go Viral Online
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting box office history, crossing Rs 1000 crore in just seven days. Amid the frenzy, here’s a nostalgic throwback to adorable childhood photos of its leading stars beloved film.
1. Akshaye Khanna
Can you recognise this little boy sitting in his father's lap? This is Akshaye Khanna with his dad, the legendary Vinod Khanna. Akshaye got a lot of hype for his role as the dacoit Rahman in 'Dhurandhar'.
2. Ranveer Singh
This boy in the photo is a huge Bollywood superstar today. He smashed box office records with his lead roles in both 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar 2'. Still guessing? It's none other than Ranveer Singh, who played Hamza Ali Mazari and Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the films.
3. Rakesh Bedi
This actor's role is super important in both of Aditya Dhar's films, 'Dhurandhar' and 'Dhurandhar 2'. But recognising him from this picture is tough! This is Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali. The film has given his career a fresh boost in the industry.
4. Sara Arjun
Recognise this little girl? She played the lead actress in 'Dhurandhar'. This is Sara Arjun, who you might remember from her roles as a child artist in many Bollywood and South Indian films.
5. Sanjay Dutt
This kid has a special role in the film 'Dhurandhar' and is a superstar today. The boy in the photo is Sanjay Dutt, who played the character of SP Chaudhary Aslam. Sanjay has been very active in both Hindi and South films for a while now.
6. Arjun Rampal
This little boy, seen here in his mother's lap, played Major Iqbal in 'Dhurandhar'. Yes, it's Arjun Rampal! While Arjun has worked in many Bollywood films, 'Dhurandhar' truly made him a star.
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