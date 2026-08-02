Padma Shri awardee Anuradha Paudwal, performing at a devotional event in Jaipur, expressed delight at the growing interest of young people in spirituality and devotional music, stating that many new singers are now singing bhajans.

Veteran singer and Padma Shri awardee Anuradha Paudwal performed at a Krishna devotional music event organised by Gupt Vrindavan Dham in Jaipur, where she spoke about the growing interest of young people in spirituality and devotional music.

Youth Embracing Spirituality

Addressing the gathering, Paudwal said she was encouraged to see more members of the younger generation embracing spirituality and participating in 'bhajan' singing. "Today, we can see that the youth is also joining with spirituality. There are many new singers who are singing bhajans. This is a very good thing. God gives them direction. I feel very good that so many children have come together. Because this will give them strength in the future," she said in a conversation with ANI on Saturday.

She also said, "Today, the younger generation is also connecting with spirituality. This is a good thing. The Almighty guides everyone..."

A Storied Career in Music

Anuradha Paudwal is one of India's most celebrated playback and devotional singers, with a career spanning more than five decades across Bollywood, Marathi and Odia cinema. She rose to prominence in the late 1980s and early 1990s and later established herself as one of the country's most popular voices in devotional music. Her accolades include the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Nazar Ke Samne' from (1990) 'Aashiqui', four Filmfare Awards for her film songs, and the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, conferred in 2017 for her contribution to the arts. (ANI)