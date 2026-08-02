Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila Matondkar's relationship is back in the spotlight after veteran journalist Jyoti Venkatesh claimed they had secretly married in the 1990s. However, neither star has ever confirmed the allegation publicly.

Rumours surrounding filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actress Urmila Matondkar have returned to the spotlight after veteran Bollywood journalist Jyoti Venkatesh claimed that the two had secretly married during the peak of their reported relationship in the 1990s. However, it is important to note that neither Ram Gopal Varma nor Urmila has ever confirmed these claims.

Journalist Shares What He Was Told

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jyoti Venkatesh recalled an old conversation with veteran actor Chiranjeevi during the shooting of Gentleman. According to Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi questioned why he had never reported Ram Gopal Varma's alleged marriage to Urmila.

The journalist claimed he was surprised and asked for proof. He alleged that Chiranjeevi told him the wedding had taken place at a temple in Andhra Pradesh and even shared the contact details of the priest who had supposedly conducted the ceremony.

Urmila's Reported Reaction

Before publishing the story, Venkatesh said he decided to verify the claim with Urmila Matondkar. According to him, the actress became emotional and questioned why such a report would be written about her, reminding him that he had known her since the beginning of her career.

Venkatesh also said he reached out to Ram Gopal Varma, but the filmmaker allegedly chose not to comment. The journalist further claimed that the relationship later ended because Urmila wanted to legalise their marriage, while Varma was reportedly unwilling to do so.

Ram Gopal Varma and Urmila collaborated on several hit films, including Rangeela, Daud, Satya and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Their successful partnership often sparked rumours of an off-screen romance. Despite the latest claims, there is no public confirmation from either of them that they were ever secretly married.If you'd like, I can also make it more SEO-friendly with a stronger headline and keyword-rich subheads.