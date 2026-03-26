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Dhurandhar: The Revenge Enters Top 5 in Week One, Ranveer Singh’s Film Stays Unstoppable on Day 8
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is dominating the box office, entering the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films within its first week. Even on day eight, the Ranveer Singh starrer continues its unstoppable run.
'Dhurandhar 2's Day 8 Earnings
The film's earnings continued to climb. By 11 AM, 'Dhurandhar 2' had collected about ₹5.14 crore nationwide. Out of this, the Hindi version contributed a solid ₹4.90 crore.
Total 8-day collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' has earned a massive ₹628.56 crore across India in just 8 days. If we talk about just the Hindi version, its collection has already touched approximately ₹609 crore as of Thursday, 11 AM.
Highest-grossing films in the first week
'Dhurandhar 2' was released on March 19, 2026 (a Thursday), which gave it an 8-day first week. When it comes to the highest first-week collections, 'Dhurandhar 2' is now at the top spot. Here are the top 5 films with the highest first-week earnings:
- Dhurandhar 2: Estimated ₹609 crore
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi version): ₹433.50 crore
- Jawan: ₹391.33 crore
- Pathaan: ₹364.15 crore
- Animal: ₹338.63 crore
'Dhurandhar 2' joins the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi movies
The spy action drama 'Dhurandhar 2' has made its way into the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time, and it did so in just 8 days! The film's first part, which came out in 2025, holds the number one spot. Here's the updated Top 5 list:
- Dhurandhar: ₹895.96 crore
- Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi version): ₹830.10 crore
- Jawan: ₹643.87 crore
- Stree 2: ₹627.02 crore
- Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi version): Estimated ₹609 crore (in 8 days)
'Dhurandhar 2' has earned over ₹1000 crore worldwide
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' has crossed the ₹1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office in just 8 days. The film has earned over ₹744.58 crore gross in India and more than ₹261.92 crore gross in overseas markets.
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