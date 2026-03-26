The spy action drama 'Dhurandhar 2' has made its way into the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi movies of all time, and it did so in just 8 days! The film's first part, which came out in 2025, holds the number one spot. Here's the updated Top 5 list:

Dhurandhar: ₹895.96 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi version): ₹830.10 crore Jawan: ₹643.87 crore Stree 2: ₹627.02 crore Dhurandhar The Revenge (Hindi version): Estimated ₹609 crore (in 8 days)