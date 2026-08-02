Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is enjoying a strong theatrical run despite its delayed release and piracy leak. Its Hindi version, Jan Neta, has turned profitable and is now closing in on the Rs 20 crore mark.

Thalapathy Vijay's final film before his full-time political career, Jana Nayagan, is continuing its impressive run at the box office. Despite facing a six-month release delay and an online piracy leak before its theatrical debut, the film has managed to attract audiences across markets. The Hindi-dubbed version, released as Jan Neta, has emerged as a profitable venture within just 10 days of release.

Hindi version nears ₹20 crore despite piracy leak

Originally scheduled for a Pongal release on January 9, Jana Nayagan was delayed due to censor-related issues and finally arrived in theatres on July 23. During the delay, a pirated copy reportedly surfaced online, but it had little impact on the film's theatrical performance.

According to box office trackers, Jan Nayagan has earned ₹19.86 crore gross and ₹16.48 crore net in India within 10 days. The Hindi version also recorded a 33% jump in collections on Saturday compared to Friday and is expected to cross the ₹20 crore gross milestone. Reports further claim the Hindi distribution rights were sold for ₹4.5 crore, while the distributor's share has already reached ₹8.88 crore, making it a profitable release.

Vijay's final film before politics

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is inspired by the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. The political drama features Vijay as a Chief Minister, a role that gained added significance after the film's delayed release coincided with his transition into active politics.

Produced by KVN Productions, the film was initially expected to release ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Although that plan changed, Jananayakan has continued to generate strong box office momentum, particularly in the Hindi market.